A Remsenburg mother of two gave birth to her third son Saturday morning in the passenger seat of a Range Rover as her husband sped toward Southampton Hospital — with a run-in with police along the way.

Kate Church, 38, began having contractions about 6 a.m. — nine days before her due date — and casually packed her bag as she notified her husband, Evan Church, also 38, that it seemed as if the baby was on its way.

“She went upstairs, but with no urgency,” said Evan Church, a real estate broker in New York City.

The couple loaded up the sport utility vehicle, and Evan laid towels on the seats, “just in case,” he said.

As Evan drove, Kate’s contractions became more frequent.

“I was trying to hold the contractions in,” said Kate, who is studying interior design and is a real estate agent. “Then I just felt this relief of not holding it in anymore, then I started screaming and I was thinking in my head, ‘This is the sound of somebody giving birth.’ ”

Kate said she felt her newborn son, named Phoenix Benjamin Church, come out of her about halfway through the 30-minute drive. “I took my sweatpants off and he was just there. It was totally the easiest way to do it.”

While en route on Montauk Highway, a police officer turned the lights and sirens on and attempted to pull over the vehicle as Evan wove in and out of traffic, honking his horn, trying to race to the hospital.

“The police started following us and pulled us over. My husband yelled to him from the car that I just had the baby and then escorted us the rest of the way,” Kate said.

The whole ordeal lasted less than two hours, she said.

“It was great, it was awesome, unexpectedly quick,” she said. “The baby didn’t cry or anything. He just hung out in the car with us.”

The couple has two other sons, 7 and 4.

“She’s a pro,” Evan said of his wife. “Everything is awesome. Everyone is safe and sound.”

Southampton Town Police Sgt. Michael Joyce said the officer, whom he declined to name, was out on patrol in a marked police vehicle when he pulled the Churches over near Lewis Street.

“The officer stopped the car and saw the baby was in no distress, so he escorted the family to the hospital,” Joyce said.

No summonses were issued to the couple, Joyce said, as he called the situation “very unusual” for an officer to encounter while on the job.