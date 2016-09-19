A Hempstead man pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a Nassau County court last week in connection with a 2013 car crash that killed his girlfriend and 4-year-old son after he had a seizure behind the wheel.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas is seeking 3 to 9 years in prison for Renen Vides, 30, but Judge Philip Grella has committed to 1 to 3 years because of mitigating circumstances, according to Vides’ lawyer, Robert Schalk.

Vides, who had a history of seizures, was driving without a license and against the advice of medical professionals at the time of the crash, according to Singas’ office. He was pulled over two years later for driving a car without a front license plate.

“This defendant made the conscious decision to disregard the risk he posed to everyone on that busy Nassau road and his family paid the price,” Singas said in a statement. “It is reprehensible that he was driving again at the time he was apprehended on the arrest warrant.”

Schalk said Vides was “extremely remorseful for the pain that he has caused.” He added: “It was a clear medical emergency that occurred that day.”

Vides was driving his 2003 Mitsubishi Galant eastbound on Old Country Road in front of the Source Mall in Westbury on Sept. 29, 2013 at 11:55 a.m. when he veered off the road and struck a tree, according to Singas’ statement. Vides’ girlfriend, Martha Candida Hernandez Majano, was in the passenger seat, and his son Renen Vides Jr., 4 years old, was in the rear in a child seat. Both died at the scene.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Vides told authorities he felt chest pain and lost consciousness before the crash, then regained consciousness when medical personnel arrived. He was not taking his prescribed seizure medication, Singas said.

He is due in court for sentencing Oct. 19.