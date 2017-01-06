HIGHLIGHTS Sea training on commercial ships to be restored on gradual basis

Foxx: ‘We have been putting too many young people at risk’

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy must make changes to address longtime problems with sexual assault and sexual harassment on the Kings Point campus and during students’ training at sea aboard federal and commercial vessels, according to a report released Friday.

The service academy continues to struggle with a climate that does not adequately help students report sexual assault and sexual harassment, and lacks the programs, policies and leadership to address the situation, the 138-page study said.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the school, commissioned the study in October after USMMA had been placed on warning by its accrediting agency and fresh concerns were raised about sexual misconduct at a summer meeting of the academy’s Board of Visitors in Washington, D.C.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx in June completely halted the Sea Year training program when the reports of sexual violence and bullying again were raised. He later partially reinstated it, allowing cadets to train on federal vessels but not on commercial ships.

Foxx, in a letter to Rear Adm. James Helis, the academy’s superintendent, said he is authorizing reinstatement of sea training on commercial vessels in “a phased-in, company-by-company manner,” provided that the firms comply with a credentialing criteria recommended in the report.

Foxx’s letter to Helis was released Friday, along with a letter from Foxx addressed to the USMMA campus community.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Key findings of the report by Virginia-based Logistics Management Institute include:

Academy leadership and management does not present a unified message regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Current sexual assault and sexual harassment programs tend to be reactive rather than based on a unified, strategic approach.

The emphasis on the academy’s core values is understated.

Fear of retaliation and victim-blaming that hinders intervention and reporting of incidents impedes progress toward addressing sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The academy and the U.S. Maritime Administration, or MARAD, lack a program to ensure that commercial shipping companies have adequate policies and procedures in place during Sea Year.

Academy policies, guides and programs need improvements to fully prepare students for Sea Year and support them during the intensive training.

The cultural audit also highlighted alcohol use as another important component of the academy’s culture.

“Academy disciplinary records confirm that alcohol is one of the most common serious disciplinary offenses, and many interviewees cited alcohol as being a factor in incidents of sexual assault,” the study’s authors wrote.

Auditors from LMI said they reviewed literature, conducted interviews with academy stakeholders, analyzed and compared data and developed findings and recommendations.

Interviews with 162 representing federal transportation agencies, the academy leadership and administration, faculty, students, alumni and staff were conducted, the report said.

The Transportation Department in September approved a $363,000 contract for LMI to conduct the cultural audit of USMMA.

With Scott Eidler