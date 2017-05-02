Dozens of Wheatley Heights residents showed up to a Babylon Town planning board hearing Monday night in opposition to a proposed development that would bring hundreds of apartments to their community.

Gustave Wade, owner of Colonial Springs Farm, is seeking to rezone 16.09 acres of his property from single-family home zoning to multiple-residence zoning. Wade wants to build 264 one- and two-bedroom rental units on the southern portion of his 32-acre site, the last working farm in the town.

The application was amended from the one Wade submitted more than a year ago seeking to rezone the whole property. Residents, who have for years battled Wade’s quests for rezoning, said the density is too much for the tiny hamlet to handle and that the apartments will impact their quality of life.

“Anytime you live across from apartments, 264 units, it doesn’t bring anything to the community; it takes away from those who have built their homes from scratch,” said Christopher Black, president of the Concerned Taxpayers of Wheatley Heights/Dix Hills Inc., a civic association.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wade did not speak at the hearing. His attorney, John Wagner of Hauppauge, said the development would meet a need for rentals in the area and bring numerous benefits, including more than $763,000 in additional tax revenue to the Half Hollow Hills school district.

Residents, however, scoffed at Wagner’s assertion that the apartments would bring only 38 additional students into the district.