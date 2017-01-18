Hundreds of residents met Wednesday night to discuss concerns over a proposed commercial site in Holbrook that would accept and process hundreds of tons of solid waste.

Green Rail Transfer of Queensbury in upstate New York filed an application with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to work with Railroad Realty Corp. to operate the transfer site at 615 Furrows Rd.

The application was filed in October 2015, and the DEC’s extended public comment period concluded Tuesday.

At the meeting at the Holbrook Fire Station, residents voiced concerns about pollution, heavy traffic and potential vermin infestation from the presence of solid waste, and planned to petition local elected officials and the DEC.

“We need to get busy very quickly,” said Don Urquhart of Holbrook.

Last year, the DEC fined the owner of the Furrows Road property $700,000 and issued a cleanup order after the discovery of illegal sand mining and solid waste dumping — one of the targets of an investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office into sand mining on Long Island.

At the time, the DEC identified the property owner as the Joan Ciardullo Trust and Estate of Albert Ciardullo.

The current applicant states that Railroad Realty Corp., under the control of principal William J. Fehr Sr., is located at 615 Furrows Rd. An attorney for Fehr could not be immediately reached.

The application is for a one-year renewable permit for the DEC to examine the viability of the material that Green Rail Transfer uses to package solid waste.

The Furrows Road property would serve as a transfer site for the waste to be moved from flatbed trucks to rail cars bound for Virginia. According to the application, the site would operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, handling up to 900 tons per day.

Suffolk County Legis. William J. Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) said his office has sent a letter to the state attorney general asking for an investigation into the application, and said he has scheduled a public hearing in Hauppauge on Feb. 1 for further discussion. The hearing is set from 6 to 8 p.m. at the county legislature building at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

Lindsay noted that he grew up in Holbrook and said of the proposed solid waste site: “I do not want to see this happen.”

State Sens. Al Graf (R-Holbrook) and Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), said they would “put pressure on [the DEC] to deny this application.”