A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case of a missing U.S. Marine Corps medallion stolen Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, from the Veterans Memorial on Old Nichols Road and Johnson Avenue in Islandia. (Credit: Village of Islandia)
The Village of Islandia and Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case of a missing U.S. Marine Corps medallion stolen from the Veterans Memorial on Old Nichols Road and Johnson Avenue.
Village Mayor Allan M. Dorman said in a statement that the medallion is believed to have been taken Sunday about 11 p.m. The stolen medallion is about the size of a basketball or a large plate and adorned the monument directly above the Marine Corps motto “Semper Fidelis,” or “Always Faithful.”
The reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing the medallion.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Village Hall at 631-348-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
All calls will be kept confidential.
