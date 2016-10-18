A rider on a moped or scooter crashed head on into a truck in East Shoreham Tuesday and died at the scene, Suffolk police said.

The rider was heading east on North Country Road, but veered into the path of an oncoming, westbound Dodge Ram truck, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. near Valentine Road, police said.

No criminality was involved, police said.

Details about the victim were withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

