A proposed five-story, 116-unit mixed-use commercial and retail apartment building in downtown Riverhead could clear the final hurdle for approval later this month if it gets enough public support, according to town officials.
Residents for and against the Riverview Lofts project expressed their views Tuesday at a public hearing before the Riverhead Town Board. The proposed site plan application locates the complex at the corner of 221 East Main St. and 31 McDermott Ave.
Town Supervisor Sean Walter said the board will most likely schedule the project for final approval by the board’s next meeting on Aug. 15, if the written comments that come in on the project are mostly favorable.
The complex, proposed by Jericho-based developer Georgica Green Ventures LLC, would include 1,429 square feet of retail space; two ground-floor restaurants totaling 14,479 square feet and 531 seats; and 31 studios, 57 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom units.
The public hearing drew a handful of residents and business owners, with many citing the building’s potential to boost business downtown.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
