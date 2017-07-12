Riverhead Town officials and the New York Blood Center have declared an emergency blood shortage in the Riverhead area.
Town Supervisor Sean Walter and the center are asking the public to donate blood to help replenish the community’s supply.
During the summer months, blood centers previously have needed to focus on strengthening the community’s blood supply, according to the center, as the supply tends to decrease due to seasonal factors.
Walter issued a proclamation to Susan Lingenfelter, the business development manager for the center, at the July 5 Riverhead Town Board meeting proclaiming July as “Blood Donor Awareness Month” to bring awareness of the need to donate blood this summer.
“The Town of Riverhead is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our entire community,” Walter said. “We continue to support NYBC and their efforts to ensure that there is an adequately stocked blood supply in our community.”
The next blood drives are 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 at the food court of The Tanger Outlet Center, 200 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead; 10 a.m. on July 27 at The Sunken Ponds Estate Clubhouse, Stoneleigh Woods, 1350 Pebble Beach Path, Riverhead; 7 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1300 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead; and 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River.
