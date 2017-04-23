A Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he fled a Suffolk police officer early Sunday and crashed his vehicle into gas pumps at a Patchogue service station, Suffolk police said.
Miguel Domingo Pascual, 20, of Melene Avenue, was in a 2003 Nissan at about 4 a.m. Sunday when a Fifth Precinct police officer saw him “driving at a high rate of speed,” Suffolk Assistant Police...
