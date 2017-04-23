Subscribe
    Riverhead man flees officer; charged with DWI after crash, cops say

    A Riverhead man was charged with driving while

    A Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he fled a Suffolk police officer early Sunday April 23, 2017 and crashed his vehicle into gas pumps at a Patchogue service station, Suffolk police said (Credit: Stringer News / AJRyan)

    A Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he fled a Suffolk police officer early Sunday and crashed his vehicle into gas pumps at a Patchogue service station, Suffolk police said.

    Miguel Domingo Pascual, 20, of Melene Avenue, was in a 2003 Nissan at about 4 a.m. Sunday when a Fifth Precinct police officer saw him “driving at a high rate of speed,” Suffolk Assistant Police...

    Comments

