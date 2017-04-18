Residents will have the chance to comment Tuesday on a proposal to limit the parking hours in the lot between the Peconic River and East Main Street in downtown Riverhead.
The Riverhead Town Board will hold a public hearing during its 7 p.m. regular meeting at Town Hall on a proposal that would prohibit parking to no more than three hours in the north portion of the Peconic Riverfront parking lot, which has 60 parking stalls located south of the stores on the south side of East Main Street. The restrictions would be in effect on weekdays from 8 a.m. to midnight.
According to Riverhead Town Councilman Tim Hubbard, who serves as liaison with the town’s Parking District Advisory Committee, the proposal was discussed recently at the committee’s hearing. The committee had heard complaints from business owners in that section about residents in the nearby Summerwind Square apartment complex parking in the East Main Street parking stalls all night through the morning, reducing available parking for restaurants.
The proposal, Hubbard said, “is really just to clear the overnight parking out, and it frees up parking for businesses.”
