A man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after police said he was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured late Thursday in Riverhead.
Riverhead Town police said the accident occurred at West Main Street and Marcy Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. The condition of the victim, whose identity has not been released, was not immediately known Friday.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.
The investigation into the crash, which closed the surrounding roads for several hours, is continuing with a New York State Police accident reconstruction team analyzing crash details.
