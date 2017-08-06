Northville Turnpike between Doctors Path and Middle Road in Riverhead was closed to traffic early Sunday after a pickup truck struck a utility pole, police said.
There were no injuries.
A Riverhead Town police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche said he was trying to avoid a deer and hit a utility police at Northville Turnpike and Midway Drive.
“The road is closed because of low-hanging wires,” the spokeswoman said. She said it was not known when the road would reopen.
A PSEG Long Island spokeswoman said it was a Verizon pole that was struck and that it would be removed and replaced.
“There were no outages,” the spokeswoman said. “We’re on site and setting a new pole.”
No further details of the crash were immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.