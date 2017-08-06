Northville Turnpike between Doctors Path and Middle Road in Riverhead has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than seven hours Sunday following an accident during which a pickup truck struck a utility pole, police said.
There were no injuries.
A Riverhead Town police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche said he was trying to avoid a deer and hit a utility police at Northville Turnpike and Midway Drive.
The road was closed because of low-hanging wires, the spokeswoman said. The road reopened at about 1 p.m.
A PSEG Long Island spokeswoman said it was a Verizon pole that was struck and that it had to be removed and replaced.
“There were no outages,” the spokeswoman said.
No further details of the crash were immediately available.
