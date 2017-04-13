North Country Road was closed in both directions for about five hours Thursday in Suffolk County after an accident knocked down electrical lines, officials said.
All lanes between Ashleigh Drive in St. James and Wellington Drive in Stony Brook were reopened just before 1:20 p.m. after having been closed at 8:42 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.