Part of the Robert Moses Causeway leading to Fire Island that was closed in both directions Saturday morning was reopened after authorities investigated a vehicle abandoned on the bridge.
A vehicle was found stopped with its engine running in the lone southbound lane of the bridge about 5:30 a.m., said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Javier of the U.S. Coast Guard.
A note was found on the car, Javier said. After hours of searching, Coast Guard members found a man’s body on a nearby beach on the north side of Fire Island about a half-mile from the bridge about 10 a.m., Javier said.
The bridge was shut down in both directions — south of Captree Island to Fire Island — after the discovery of the vehicle, Javier said. The vehicle was removed and the span was reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to Javier.
