Part of the Robert Moses Causeway leading to Fire Island was closed in both directions Saturday morning as authorities investigated a vehicle abandoned on the bridge.
A vehicle stopped with its engine running in the lone southbound lane of the bridge was discovered at about 5:30 a.m., said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Javier of the U.S. Coast Guard.
A note was found on the car, Javier said, but no one was found in the waters below as Coast Guard members continued its search for hours.
The bridge was shut down in both directions — south of Captree Island to Fire Island — after the discovery of the vehicle, Javier said, and remained closed just before 9 a.m., as officials awaited the car’s removal.
