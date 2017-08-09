Rocky Point Fire District voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a pair of propositions worth $8.5 million to build a new firehouse and purchase a truck.
Residents approved the firehouse proposition by a vote of 204-197. The fire truck proposition was approved 214-187.
District officials want to tear down the aging North Shore Beach substation at 90 King Rd. and in its place erect a new, 11,422-square-foot firehouse. Building the new facility would cost $7.25 million, including interest, on a 20-year bond.
Officials have said the current substation is outdated and costly to maintain. The new firehouse would be about 10 percent larger than the current structure and would have energy-efficient heating and air-conditioning systems, an elevator and handicap-accessible bathrooms.
Officials also want to buy a new aerial, or bucket, truck to replace a 1997 model that they say is obsolete. Voters approved $1.25 million for the new truck, including bonding costs.
Approval of both propositions would raise taxes about 0.87 percent — or $43.52 a year on a house with an assessed value of $1,600, fire district officials said.
The fire district serves about 30,000 people over 48 square miles in Rocky Point and neighboring Shoreham. Fire department volunteers respond to about 2,000 calls a year.
