Stony Brook and East Setauket have long faced zoning and safety issues as students scramble for housing close to Stony Brook University, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said Sunday.

His comments came less than two days after a 10-foot-high wooden deck at an East Setuaket home collapsed as 40 to 50 people stood on it outside a party attended by some 400 people, many believed to be students. Two people were injured.

Part of the problem, Romaine said, is that Stony Brook University, the town’s largest employer, doesn’t have campus housing for 8,000 non-commuter students, forcing them to look elsewhere to live.

The university has worked well with the town and often warns students about illegal rentals, he said.

“Right now, the university is gathering information, so it is too soon to be able to provide any updates about what we have learned,” a university spokesman said of the deck collapse.

University officials say it has done a lot to keep students from moving into illegal rentals and participates in the Suffolk County Housing Team comprised of the university, Brookhaven council members and local police departments, which issue weekly reports highlighting any tickets issued for students’ noise, party, parking and trash violations.

Signs advertising rental housing offers can’t be posted on campus bulletin boards, officials said, and the university has held workshops and created a resource guide for living responsibly off campus.

Since 2000, the university has added 3,000 beds on campus, bringing the total to more than 10,000, and has the most on-campus housing in the SUNY system, school officials said.

Still, the lack of housing for thousands of students adds stress on the community and invites unscrupulous landlords, Romaine said.

“This has been going on for some time now,” he said.

Romaine said town officials on Monday will return to the Old Field Road house that authorities say had been illegally converted into a half-dozen apartments.

While some fire code violations for lacking sufficient alarms for smoke and carbon monoxide are expected, unless someone lets town inspectors inside code violations will have to wait for a search warrant to be issued, which could take weeks, Romaine said.

The officials also will go through records to determine if the deck at the home had a permit.

“But in any event, one deck can’t hold 40 to 50 people,” Romaine said.