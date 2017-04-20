Route 109 at Old Farmingdale Road in West Babylon was closed in both directions Thursday morning after an accident with a downed utility pole, officials said.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said police received a call about the downed pole at 4:37 a.m. Traffic is being diverted onto Old Farmingdale Road, police said.

The road was closed because of an accident with a pole and downed wires, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.