Route 109 at Old Farmingdale Road in West Babylon was closed in both directions Thursday morning after an accident with a downed utility pole, officials said.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said police received a call about the downed pole at 4:37 a.m. Traffic is being diverted onto Old Farmingdale Road, police said.
The road was closed because of an accident with a pole and downed wires, according to an alert from the state Department of Transportation.
No other information was immediately available.
