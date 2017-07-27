A serious multivehicle crash Thursday morning closed Route 110 in North Amityville, police said.
Suffolk County police said the crash was reported at 4:28 a.m. and that the road remained closed for a stretch north of Sunrise Highway until it was reopened at 10:11 a.m.
Police said Isaac Gaon, 46, of Amityville was driving a 2017 Honda Civic southbound on Route 110 when his car struck a Nissan Altima and a Ford Edge that were both stopped at a traffic light at West Smith Street. Gaon was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.
The two other drivers were not injured.
Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.
