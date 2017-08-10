An 11th-grade student at Sachem High School East was fatally injured Thursday morning when a log fell on his head during an offseason football practice drill on school grounds in Farmingville, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Joshua Mileto, 16, of Farmingville.

Mileto was participating in a strength and conditioning camp at the school at 177 Granny Rd., police said. A group of athletes was performing a drill carrying a log overhead when “the log fell and struck” him, police said.

Mileto’s injury was reported at 8:40 a.m. and he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said.

Meyers also confirmed that another player from the same team was injured Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and was transported to Stony Brook with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release that player’s name.

Suffolk County police respond to Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone Suffolk County police respond to Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

In a written statement Thursday afternoon, Sachem Central School District Superintendent Kenneth Graham didn’t name Mileto but said “the student passed away from injuries suffered during an offseason football workout early this morning.”

“The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community,” Graham said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends during this terribly difficult time.”

Graham said the school district canceled all athletic and school-related activities on Thursday at all its facilities.

“We have enacted our Crisis Intervention Team and support services will be made available to students and staff for as long as needed as we mourn and try to cope with this loss,” Graham said.

Becca Stines, a friend of Mileto, described the teen as selfless and cheerful.

“He was always happy, always laughing,” said Stines, 16, also a junior at Sachem High School East. “He put everyone else before himself and was just such a good kid.”

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating Mileto’s death and asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

State athletic officials said conditioning workouts are common at this time of year.

“It’s a real tragic situation as a young individual has lost his life,” said Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, which is the governing body of Suffolk County high school athletics. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the Sachem district.”

High school football teams in New York begin official practice on Monday. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association rules do not allow contact for the first two days of official practice. Teams can begin full contact practice after five days.

The only rule for offseason practice is that it cannot be mandatory, according to NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas.

“Schools across the state right now during the summer, especially this time of year, are doing conditioning, they’re doing weight lifting, they’re doing an awful lot of non-mandatory workouts in preparation for the season starting on Monday,” Zayas said.

Zayas said there are no state-mandated restrictions on the type of football drills that take place during the offseason practice. He added that it’s up to each school to decide whether there is any coach or medical personnel on hand.

Combs said the offseason workouts are open to interpretation by individual schools.

“Sometimes coaches are in attendance and sometimes trainers are there, but it can’t be mandatory,” Combs said. “It’s up to the individual schools on how they handle offseason workouts.”

With William Murphy, Jim Baumbach, Gregg Sarra and Rachel Uda

Check back for updates on this developing story.