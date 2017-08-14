As Sachem High School East students and teachers prepared to say farewell to Joshua Mileto — and to comfort each other in the wake of the 16-year-old football player’s tragic death — members of his grieving family issued a statement Monday thanking their Long Island friends and neighbors for their support.

“The outpouring of support from the community, both local and Islandwide, has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” said Mileto’s great-uncle, John Aita. “We feel incredibly blessed and honored to be the recipients of so much love and kindness. To know that you loved Josh as we did is as comforting as anything can be in this difficult time. Please understand that even through our grief, we hear and see you.”

A wake for Mileto is being held Monday at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home in Medford from 3 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Lake Ronkonkoma. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Aita was joined by his wife, Angela Aita, and his son, Andrew Wigfall, during news conference outside Aita’s Jericho office. Mother and son wore T-shirts with Joshua’s name written on the front and Mileto’s jersey number, 5, on the back.

Wigfall said he lived with Mileto’s family for almost two years when he was younger, and that his cousin was always quick with a smile or a comforting word whenever he was having a bad day.

“He was a really good kid,” said Wigfall, 29. “I never saw an evil bone in his body.”

Mileto died Thursday when a log fell on his head during a preseason football practice session on school grounds in Farmingville. The sports-obsessed teen — who also played baseball and loved the New York Giants — was participating in a drill that required five athletes to carry a log over their heads. Mileto died after the log slipped and struck him in the head, Suffolk County police said.

Sachem school officials canceled Monday’s scheduled first official day of football practice at Sachem High School North and East “out of respect for the family and loved ones,” according to a notice posted on the school website Friday afternoon. All football-related activities at both schools will remain canceled through Tuesday.

Aita, of Great Neck, offered special thanks to Sachem High School East faculty, students and parents for their support, and thanked the Sachem High School North community “for putting community above rivalry.”

Aita said the family appreciated the financial donations made in the wake of Mileto’s death, but expressed concern that unscrupulous people might take advantage of his family’s loss.

“While we certainly appreciate all the fundraisers being set on in Josh’s behalf, we did want to caution that the Sachem East Touchdown Club’s GoFundMe page is as of now the only charity effort official vetted by the family,” he said.