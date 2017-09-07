The family of the Sachem High School East football player who died last month during a training drill has filed a notice of claim, signaling it intends to file a lawsuit seeking $15 million in compensatory and wrongful death damages.
In the notice of claim, sent to district officials Wednesday, Sayyida Lynn Ancharski-Mileto said her 16-year-old son’s Aug. 10 death was the result of the “negligence...
