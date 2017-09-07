Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 73° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Sachem East football player’s family intends $15M suit over death

    Updated
    By  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com, jim.baumbach@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Joshua Mileto, 16, died Aug. 10, 2017, after

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Joshua Mileto, 16, died Aug. 10, 2017, after a 400-pound log fell on him during a football training drill at Sachem High School East. (Credit: Mileto family)

    The family of the Sachem High School East football player who died last month during a training drill has filed a notice of claim, signaling it intends to file a lawsuit seeking $15 million in compensatory and wrongful death damages.

    In the notice of claim, sent to district officials Wednesday, Sayyida Lynn Ancharski-Mileto said her 16-year-old son’s Aug. 10 death was the result of the “negligence...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Sandbar sharks, seized from a Hudson Valley home Sharks seized from house to go to LI aquarium Steven Strub, 39, of Islip Terrace, is walked First-degree murder charge for man in wife’s death Tours of the county jail in Yaphank are Suffolk sheriff: Jail tours part of open house

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK