Jasmine Vanslyke, a cheerleader at Sachem High School East, ran a big blue sponge along the side of a white SUV Sunday morning outside an Applebee’s restaurant in Farmingville.

As she and about 30 other cheerleaders methodically covered a long line of cars in suds, Vanslyke thought about her friend, Joshua Mileto, a 16-year-old Sachem East football player who died tragically during a preseason practice Thursday.

“I’m glad we were able to do this,” said Vanslyke, who wore a red T-shirt with Mileto’s jersey number, 5, printed on back. “He was a really nice person; always smiling.”

The Sachem East varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders scrubbed down more than 125 cars to raise money for the Mileto family, according to coach Melissa Steigele.

The squads had planned to use the car wash to raise funds to compete in a tournament in Florida, Steigele said. But when the girls learned about Mileto, who died while taking part in a log-carrying exercise at the high school, they decided to use the money instead to help his family.

“We just wanted to help out as much as we can,” said Tara Delano, 17, a senior cheerleader. “Everyone’s been affected by this.”

On North Ocean Avenue near the parking lot, a group of cheerleaders waved signs that read: “Fly high Josh” and “Forever 5,” while others scrubbed the cars and hosed them off.

Customers tucked donations for the wash into a large jar, with most giving $20 and many giving more. Some people parked near the restaurant, dropped off a few bills and left without having their cars cleaned. Firefighters from the Holbrook and Farmingville departments also drove their engines to the car wash to leave donations.

Bob Nygard waited about 15 minutes to have his Ford Explorer cleaned and afterward handed $20 to one of the cheerleaders.

“It’s a tragedy what happened and it could have happened to any one of our kids,” said Nygard, 49, of Lake Grove, whose three children graduated from Sachem East. “This is just a small show of our support.”