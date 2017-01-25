The superintendent of schools for the Sachem Central School District advised parents Wednesday of a stranger danger involving a high school student.
In his letter to district parents, Superintendent Kenneth E. Graham said a man invited a student waiting for the bus to approach his car Wednesday morning near Springmeadow Drive and Greenbelt Parkway. No description of the man or the vehicle was provided.
Graham noted the incident was reported to administrators at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.
“The student immediately went the other way and the car drove off,” Graham said in the letter. He added the parents of the student filed a police report with the Suffolk County Police Department.
Police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. They had no further immediate details.
“We remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment and our district administrators and security team will continue to work with our local police departments toward doing so,” Graham said at the end of the letter. “Your support in talking with your children about these types of situations is greatly appreciated.”
