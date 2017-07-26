A crash closed all northbound lanes of a portion of Sagtikos State Parkway early Wednesday, officials said.
The state Department of Transporation said on its website that the lanes were closed at 1:35 a.m., between the Southern State Parkway and Pine Aire Drive, as a result of an overturned car.
State Police confirmed the lanes were closed, but had no other details.
