A Brentwood man was killed Wednesday morning and his 8-year-old child seriously injured when his vehicle rolled over on the Sagtikos State Parkway, State Police said.
Carlos H. Martinez, 31, was ejected from his 2005 Dodge Caravan and was pronounced dead at the scene in North Bay Shore, police said.
His 8-year-old child was also ejected and was pulled from underneath the vehicle by two passers-by, police said. The child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with serious injuries, but was expected to survive, police said.
Martinez was northbound on the parkway about 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle began to mount the right shoulder, then crossed northbound lanes, struck the median barrier and rolled over, police said.
The northbound lanes were closed between the Southern State Parkway and Pine Aire Drive from 1:35 a.m. to 6:19 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website.
