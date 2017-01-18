Suffolk County police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Ronkonkoma Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said a 911 call at 3:50 p.m. reported that the bus and another vehicle collided on Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma.
It was not immediately clear if children were on the bus. Further details about the crash or any injuries were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.