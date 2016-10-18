A promotion ceremony by Suffolk County police Tuesday will honor 59 officers, including the second woman in department history to achieve the rank of chief.
Deputy Chief Joann McLaughlin, commanding officer of the Internal Affairs Bureau, is among those being honored in a 9 a.m. ceremony at the Suffolk County Community College Brentwood campus, police said in a news release.
Several county officials will attend the ceremony, including County Executive Steve Bellone, Police Commissioner Timothy Sini and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron.
Those being recognized have been promoted during the past eight months, the release said.
