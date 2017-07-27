Police said Thursday they are continuing to search for a missing 81-year-old retired Suffolk detective who was last seen Monday night at his home in Bay Shore.

Frederick Eaton is 5-foot-8, with a thin build and blonde hair and blue eyes, Suffolk County police said.

He was last seen at his Reilly Street residence about 8 p.m. and was wearing a blue jacket with the words, USA, police said.

“He is believed to be on foot,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is urged to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352, or 911.