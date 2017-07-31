The U.S. Coast Guard said one of its helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod began searching at first light Monday in the ocean off Smith Point County Park in Shirley for a missing swimmer, officials said.
The Coast Guard received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday reporting a man wearing a white and gray swim suit who never surfaced, the agency said in...
