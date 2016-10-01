Multiple fire departments respond to an emergency call of a fire at Nick's Auto Body in Selden on Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2016. (Credit: David Rubin)
The Suffolk County police arson squad is investigating a fire at Nick’s Auto Body in Selden, police said.
The fire caused the closure of Middle County Road between South Evergreen Drive and Dare Road, police said.
Multiple fire departments responded to the emergency call at 802 Middle Country Rd. about 8:30 p.m.
Suffolk County police said late Saturday the fire had been extinguished....
Suffolk County police said late Saturday the fire had been extinguished. The road reopened around 11 p.m., police said.
Police said during the fire, a woman crashed her vehicle into another one at the scene, resulting in minor injuries.
Comments
