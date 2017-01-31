A Selden man caught up in the Trump administration’s travel ban remained in limbo Tuesday, saying he’s hitting wall after wall in his efforts to get back to America.

Abdulelah Othman, 42, is a Saudi-born Yemeni citizen who has a green card and returned to his native country on Jan. 11 to visit his ailing mother. He’s been trying unsuccessfully to get a ticket for a flight to the United States since Monday after the institution of the executive order on immigration over the weekend.

The order bans entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Othman’s passport was issued in Yemen.

“I’m not OK,” Othman said Tuesday in a telephone interview from the King Abdulaziz International Airport north of Jeddah, where Othman was trying again to get a ticket home on a direct 16-hour flight to the United States on Saudia Airlines.

On Monday Othman said he spent hours at the small airport along with crowds of other prospective passengers trying to get back to America.

Othman, a Muslim who speaks mostly Arabic, said there are “too many people” and “too many cars” at the airport, as well as a lot of police. He said some people were crying on Monday out of worry about what might or might not happen next.

First, Othman said, he heard through news reports that there’d be no problems for people holding green cards, then the “confusion” started when White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday the order “doesn’t include green card holders going forward” but added that anyone traveling back and forth from the countries in question, including U.S. citizens, would be subject to screening.

Then when Othman went to the airport on Monday he said was told by Saudia Airlines personnel that since he has a green card, “ ‘We’ll contact America and let you know if you can go back.’ ” He was told there was no particular time frame for him to get an answer.

Othman and his wife, Barbara Gundrum, moved to a house in Selden in December from an apartment in Holbrook. The couple met in Saudi Arabia where she was a nurse and have been married five years.

“I’m worried that even if he does get back that he’ll be interrogated for 30 hours and he doesn’t speak English that well,” Gundrum said in a telephone interview Tuesday from the couple’s home. “I hope they don’t misunderstand him.”

A representative for Saudi Airlines was not immediately available for comment.

“Today (Tuesday) in the morning I went back to the airport to ask the airline, “What’s the problem? I have a green card … my wife is in New York, my house is in New York…,” Othman explained.

This time, at least, he was given some sort of time frame.

“They told me to buy a ticket and then come back at 1 o’clock in the morning to see if it was OK.” He said that now, he was told, “’The visa is no problem, but the green card … we don’t know.’” He said he intended to get an answer to whether he could travel before buying a ticket.

Othman said he would probably go back to the airport at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’m sad,” said Othman, a legal secretary. “My mother said, ‘Just be careful and talk to God.’ ”

Gundrum, 56, talks to her husband several times a day on the phone and said she’s still holding out hope.

“We’re trying to get him back as soon as possible,” she said, “but we just don’t know what’s happening.”