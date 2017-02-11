After spending two weeks in limbo under the Trump administration’s travel ban, a Selden man returned home Saturday to Long Island.

Abdulelah Othman, 42, a Saudi-born Yemeni citizen with a green card authorizing him to live and work in the United States, had hit wall after wall in his efforts to return after leaving on Jan. 11 to visit his ailing mother in his native country.

Yemen is among the seven countries listed on the executive order signed Jan. 27 by President Donald Trump, although Saudi Arabia was excluded from the ban.

Despite holding a green card, which White House officials had said permitted entry for citizens from countries on Trump’s order, Othman had been unable to return home until Saturday.

“I’m happy. I’m OK. Thank you, God and America and all the people who helped me,” Othman said in Terminal 1 of Kennedy Airport.

Barbara Gundrum of Selden awaits the arrival of her husband, Abdulelah Othman, at Kennedy Airport on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Othman, a Saudi-born Yemeni citizen with a green card, became caught up in the Trump administration's travel ban after leaving on Jan. 11 to visit his mother in Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan Barbara Gundrum of Selden awaits the arrival of her husband, Abdulelah Othman, at Kennedy Airport on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Othman, a Saudi-born Yemeni citizen with a green card, became caught up in the Trump administration's travel ban after leaving on Jan. 11 to visit his mother in Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Othman arrived from the 13-hour long flight and passed his final check of customs just after noon Saturday while his wife, Barbara Gundrum, waited in the terminal with a heart-shaped box of chocolates. They embraced and kissed in the terminal lobby after what was supposed to be only one week apart.

“Some people called me and tell me all people with green cards don’t come to United States,” Othman said. “My wife, job and house is here. My country is here in the United States.”

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed enforcement of Trump’s executive order, which barred visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and Syrian refugees indefinitely. The court ruling upheld that of U.S. District Judge James Robart, in Seattle, who temporarily blocked the ban Feb. 3 after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the order.

Othman scheduled his trip last week before the court ruling, but after the green card provision was passed along to customs agents and airlines in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Gundrum worked with the office of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) to clear hurdles with customs and ensure that her husband’s name was given to airport officials for him to gain entry.

“It’s been unnecessarily stressful,” Gundrum said. “Now it’s a moot point. I feel like we can pick up where we left off. Can we not have a stressful life?”

Othman became stranded in Saudi Arabia once the order was passed. He attempted to buy an airline ticket Jan. 31 but was told the United States wouldn’t allow entry for his passport.

On Jan. 31, Gundrum, his wife of five years, had said he told her “a higher-up at the airport” said people allowed to travel to the United States since the order had been sent back.

She said the regulations for legal green card holders were not passed along to customs and airlines, causing the airlines to deny her husband a ticket to the United States. She said her husband can’t leave the country for six months.

This time he said customs went quickly, though officers still questioned him about his Yemeni passport and where he was coming from.

Othman and Gundrum feared that if he had attempted to travel during the travel ban, he could have been sent back to Yemen, where he hasn’t been since he was a small child and was given his father’s nation of origin.

Othman was visiting his family in Saudi Arabia, which he had visited in November without any problems.

He met his wife while she was working as a nurse in Saudi Arabia and came to the United States in 2013. He was granted his green card about a year ago and plans to apply for citizenship.

Othman, who worked as a legal secretary, plans to go to school in New York. The couple just bought a house in Selden.

Gundrum said she doesn’t worry about a revised executive order because she expects clearance for green cards holders. She said she worries for refugees or families visiting immigrants.

“I don’t think anyone in their right mind would include green card holders because they have rights,” Gundrum said. “This is not just me. This is about us as a nation. Aren’t every single one of us immigrants?”