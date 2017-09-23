A Farmingville food festival was abruptly shut down Saturday night following an accident at the site, officials said.
Attendees began to vacate the Long Island Bacon Bash at the Pennysaver Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, at about 6 p.m. and security staff turned new arrivals away.
A security guard was informing people that there was a “serious accident” at the event.
It was not immediately clear what happened or whether there were serious injuries.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said police did not immediately have any information and Farmingville Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment.
Event organizers did not respond to a request for comment.
The Bacon Bash had been scheduled to run from noon to 10 p.m.
Besides a variety of bacon-infused foods, the festival offered live music, craft beer and a long list of vendors. A portion of the proceeds was to benefit Long Island Cares.
