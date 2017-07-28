Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 78° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Serious crash shuts New Highway in Commack, Suffolk cops say

    Updated
    By  bill.murphy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    All lanes of New Highway in Commack were closed Friday morning after a serious crash, Suffolk County police said.

    New Highway was closed from Marie Crescent to Wicks Path after a crash on the roadway at Mohegan Lane at 9:06 a.m., police said.

    Other details were not immediately available....

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    President Donald Trump on Thursday, July 27, 2017, President Trump on LI today to address anti-gang fight Tanya Roman, 35, of Patchogue, is pictured in Mom drops 93 lbs. after not fitting in go-cart Firefighters respond to a fire at Payero Auto Officials: Firefighter hurt in repair shop blaze

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK