All lanes of New Highway in Commack were closed Friday morning after a serious crash, Suffolk County police said.
New Highway was closed from Marie Crescent to Wicks Path after a crash on the roadway at Mohegan Lane at 9:06 a.m., police said.
Other details were not immediately available....
