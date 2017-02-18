Suffolk County police are investigating a serious crash involving two vehicles that closed a section of Route 25A in Rocky Point for several hours, officials said.
A call came in for a crash at 12:20 p.m. on Route 25A near Fairway Drive, a police spokeswoman said.
Police later confirmed that one person died in the crash. Information on other injuries wasn’t immediately available.
Officers closed Route 25A in both directions from Fairway Drive to Westchester Drive until shortly before 4 p.m.
The main thoroughfare is flanked on either side by shopping centers that house a Planet Fitness and Kohl’s, among other businesses.
