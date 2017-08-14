Three people died in a two-vehicle crash and four others, including two children, were rushed to the hospital following a Medford accident Monday afternoon, authorities said.
“It was horrific,” said Chief Gregory C. Miglino Jr. of the South Country Ambulance Company, which responded with Medford Volunteer Ambulance and Medford firefighters.
Miglino said he pronounced two people dead...
