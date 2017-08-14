Subscribe
    3 dead in Medford crash, 4 injured, chief says

    Updated
    By  ellen.yan@newsday.com

    Police said three people died in a multiple-car

    Police said three people died in a multiple-car crash in Medford on Station Road near Route 101 on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Credit: T.J. Lambui/LiHotShots)

    Three people died in a two-vehicle crash and four others, including two children, were rushed to the hospital following a Medford accident Monday afternoon, authorities said.

    “It was horrific,” said Chief Gregory C. Miglino Jr. of the South Country Ambulance Company, which responded with Medford Volunteer Ambulance and Medford firefighters.

    Miglino said he pronounced two people dead...

