Two people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Setauket on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the Sixth Precinct responded to a home on Old Field Road at about 11 p.m. and found that the deck there had collapsed, a police spokeswoman said. The injured were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Photos taken at the scene show dozens of young adults on a long driveway leading to the house, others walking along a tree-lined road, some talking on their cellphones.

The fire marshal from the Town of Brookhaven also responded to the scene, police said. A request for further information from the fire marshal’s office was not immediately returned Saturday morning.