Suffolk County police officers from the Sixth Precinct responded to a call of a deck collapse on Old Field Road in Setauket about 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
Two people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Setauket on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.
Officers from the Sixth Precinct responded to a home on Old Field Road at about 11 p.m. and found that the deck there had collapsed, a police spokeswoman said. The injured were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Photos taken...
Photos taken at the scene show dozens of young adults on a long driveway leading to the house, others walking along a tree-lined road, some talking on their cellphones.
The fire marshal from the Town of Brookhaven also responded to the scene, police said. A request for further information from the fire marshal’s office was not immediately returned Saturday morning.
