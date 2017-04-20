The Shelter Island Town Board is set to vote tomorrow on a law to prohibit homeowners from renting out their homes for less than two weeks at a time.
Town Supervisor James Dougherty said at a work session Tuesday that although he opposes the law, he expects the other board members will allow it to pass.
The law would mandate that homeowners apply for licenses with the town before renting out their homes. They would also have to maintain a registry of the people who stay there and make sure their dwellings have current certificates of occupancy and are up to code.
Residents were divided over the proposal in public hearings. About 700 people have signed a petition to oppose the law, while more than 360 have signed one calling for even stricter rules.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.