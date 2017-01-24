A Long Island animal rescue group has freed a neglected dog that they say spent the last 15 years of its life shackled by a heavy chain in the backyard of a Suffolk County home.
The Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue recovered Bear, an elderly Lab-chow, from a residence in Shirley last week after fielding reports of a dog that appeared to be in need of assistance.
Members of the organization quickly realized how poorly Bear was being treated when they dropped off a new doghouse for him.
Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue, says that’s when the group knew they had to do something to make a difference in the dog’s life.
Bear’s former owner agreed to give him up after some convincing and he’s now available for adoption.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.