A Shoreham man was rescued by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers after he became stranded on a sailboat in Long Island Sound, authorities said Sunday.
According to a Suffolk County police news release, Carlo Brita, 33, had launched a 22-foot Catalina sailboat out of Mount Sinai at about 4 p.m. Saturday and the craft encountered problems with “high seas and high winds” and became disabled.
There were no injuries and Brita was transported safely ashore, the release said.
Police said a friend of Brita’s called 911 at about 10:25 p.m. to report him missing and Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and Aviation Section authorities responded.
A police helicopter located the sailboat in the Sound north of Mount Sinai at about 11:20 p.m., the release added, and Marine Bureau Officers George Schmidt and Terrence McGovern in Marine Delta reached the vessel at 11:35 p.m. and pulled Brita aboard.
