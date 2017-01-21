Authorities in Suffolk County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Holbrook woman who suffers from memory loss, police said Saturday night.
Ruthie Shuler, 53, was last seen at her home on Broadway Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. She was driving a blue 2009 Hyundai Elantra with a New York license plate, police said.
She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds with short gray and black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with black and white stripes and a gray winter coat, police said.
Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County police detectives at 631-854-8552 or call 911.
