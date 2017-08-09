Suffolk County police issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing woman from Huntington Station who suffers from dementia.
Antoinette Vizzi, 74, was last seen leaving her home on Armell Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Police said Vizzi told her family she was returning to Best Market, a supermarket on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, because she left something at the store.
She was driving a 2011 Nissan Murano with New York license plate BVY 4716, police said.
Vizzi is 5 feet tall and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8252 or call 911.
Law enforcement uses a Silver Alert to share information with the media about people with special needs who have been reported missing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.