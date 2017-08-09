Suffolk County police issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing woman from Huntington Station who suffers from dementia.

Antoinette Vizzi, 74, was last seen leaving her home on Armell Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said Vizzi told her family she was returning to Best Market, a supermarket on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, because she left something at the store.

She was driving a 2011 Nissan Murano with New York license plate BVY 4716, police said.

Vizzi is 5 feet tall and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call detectives at 631-854-8252 or call 911.

Law enforcement uses a Silver Alert to share information with the media about people with special needs who have been reported missing.