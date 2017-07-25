A silver alert has been issued for a missing Bay Shore man with dementia, police said.
Fredrick Eaton, 81, was last seen at his Reilly Street residence at about 8 p.m. Monday night, Suffolk County police said.
“He is believed to be on foot.,” police said in a statement. “Eaton is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket with the letters USA.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or call 911.
Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have gone missing,” police said.
