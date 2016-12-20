A Wyandanch woman with dementia who went missing has been located, police said early Tuesday.

Police had issued a Silver Alert for Barbara Hunter, 74, of South 31st Street, who had last been seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Parkway Boulevard in Wyandanch, driving a gray 2004 Hyundai XG, Suffolk County police said.

Police said in a news release early Tuesday that Hunter had been located “unharmed.”

Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have gone missing,” according to police.