A Wyandanch woman with dementia who went missing has been located, police said early Tuesday.
Police had issued a Silver Alert for Barbara Hunter, 74, of South 31st Street, who had last been seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Parkway Boulevard in Wyandanch, driving a gray 2004 Hyundai XG, Suffolk County police said.
Police said in a news release early Tuesday that Hunter had been located “unharmed.”
Silver Alert is a program “that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have gone missing,” according to police.
