A 6-year-old boy almost drowned in his backyard pond in Baywood on Sunday evening, but a relative performed CPR to save him, Suffolk County police said.
Family members pulled the unresponsive boy from the pond at the home on East Belmont Street around 7 p.m., Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.
The boy responded to CPR and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip by the Brentwood Legion Ambulance, Meyers said. He is in stable condition.
Third Precinct officers responded to the home, Meyers said.
