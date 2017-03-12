The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why a small private plane skidded off a runway after landing at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Sunday afternoon, agency spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

Airport commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said in an emailed statement Sunday night that a Cessna 152 was landing on Runway 33R and “left the pavement” at 1:11 p.m. The aircraft was towed from the runway.

“The aircraft came to rest approximately 12 ft from the runway in the grass,” she wrote.

Two people had been on board the plane, LaRose-Arken said without identifying them. “No injuries or damage to the aircraft were reported,” she said.