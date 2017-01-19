The Smithtown Town Board is scheduled Thursday night to receive a report outlining the potential environmental impacts of a proposed Kings Park senior housing development, as a yearslong official review draws to a close.

The final environmental impact statement on the proposal, known as the Uplands, will provide one of the first major public updates since release of a 2012 draft. The final version will include comments from town environmental experts and responses from the prospective developer, the Society of St. Johnland, which runs the nearby St. Johnland Nursing Center.

Officials will post the report on the town website after the board formally accepts it. The board is scheduled Thursday to open public comment from Jan. 26 to Feb. 24, and a vote on the proposal could follow.

The original 2007 proposal was to rezone 50 wooded acres zoned for residential use near Sunken Meadow and Old Dock roads to permit a $104 million, 199-unit facility.

Smithtown officials later proposed precedent-setting changes to the town code to create zoning for continuing care retirement communities like it.

They ordered a full review in 2008 after determining more information was needed about the townwide impact of such facilities and the local impact Uplands could have on freshwater wetlands near the Nissequogue River.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

St. Johnland officials said the project would generate $1.3 million in tax revenue annually, create hundreds of jobs and allow area seniors to live near their families by providing affordable retirement housing.

But some neighbors, civic groups and elected officials in the town opposed its scale and location.

St. Johnland Chief Executive Mary Jean Weber Wednesday declined to comment, saying she had not yet seen the final environmental report.

Supervisor Patrick Vecchio said that he was open to similar facilities elsewhere in the town, but not on what he called “50 acres of pristine land.” He added: “There are other places where they could put those buildings.”

Deputy Supervisor Tom McCarthy said that most town board members oppose the project.

“It’s just too intense for where they want to put it,” he said. “For an environmentally sensitive area, it’s too intense.”

Kings Park Civic Association vice president Linda Henninger said that her group remained opposed to a zoning change for the site.

The group supports a swap that would turn the site into state parkland and let St. Johnland build on the footprint of former Kings Park Psychiatric Center buildings in Nissequogue River State Park.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Officials of the nursing home and the state parks office have said talks were unsuccessful. Parks Regional Director Wayne Horsley said he had no new information on a possible deal.

The board meeting is 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 99 W. Main St.